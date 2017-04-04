Apartments, new gym and more under construction at major new Providence Road development

The breakneck pace of development on Providence Road just south of Interstate 485 isn’t slowing: Hundreds of apartments and a new gym are under construction at Rea Farms, and more shops and senior living are expected to get underway soon.
The development by Lincoln Harris is reshaping a 190-acre defunct golf course into a mixed-use development where thousands of people will live and work. The project, which has already scraped and graded much of the site into mounds of red dirt, is across the street from Waverly, a 90-acre, mixed-use development with apartments and houses anchored by a Whole Foods, and another planned development by Crescent Communities.
“Rea Farms will deliver the walkable, mixed-use environment that today’s residents, employers and guests are seeking in south Charlotte,” said Johnny Harris, CEO of Lincoln Harris, in a statement. “Our development team is making great progress, and we look forward to starting work on the retail village in a few months.”
The developer is partnering with Greg Currie and the Rea family. Here’s what’s under construction now:
▪ Life Time Fitness is at the halfway point in its construction of a 200,000 square-foot fitness center, to be called Time Athletic Charlotte. It will include an indoor and outdoor aquatic center, tennis courts, a salon and sap and a health-focused cafe. An onsite preview center will open in May, and the gym is expected to open in the fourth quarter this year. Life Time Fitness bought its 24-acre site last year for $6 million.
▪ Woodfield Investments has started vertical construction on a 455-unit new apartment community called The Links at Rea Farms. The apartments will include garden-style units, rental townhouses and apartments over ground-floor retail. The first apartments should be available in early 2018.
▪ Next up: Construction is starting this summer on a 76,000 square-foot new Harris Teeter, the anchor tenant for 210,000 square feet total of new shops and restaurants. The Harris Teeter will replace the existing building in the adjacent shopping center.
▪ Greystar is starting construction in August on a five-story, 171-unit community for 55-and-older residents, to be called Overture Providence. First units will be available in late 2018.
▪ CalAtlantic Homes is building 249 single-family houses and townhouses, with the first model home debuting this fall.
