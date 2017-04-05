This area is the busiest stretch of new development in Charlotte

About 1.8 million square feet of office space, more than 1,400 apartments, an expansion to the city’s most prominent gym, uptown’s first full-size grocery store – and that’s just what’s actually under construction in the approximately one mile radius covering Stonewall Street down to the upper part of South End.
Throw in what’s still on the drawing boards and you can add two hotels, another office tower, along with hundreds more apartments, shops and restaurants. In a city that’s booming, the Stonewall Street corridor and the area just south of it in Dilworth and South End makes a strong case for Charlotte’s busiest area.
Here’s a look at what’s actually under construction (this excludes developments that are planned but haven’t started yet):
▪ 1 million square feet of office space in a new tower by Lincoln Harris, the first phase of a major redevelopment of the former Observer site.
▪ 615 South College, a new office tower opening soon next to the Westin hotel.
▪ An expansion of the Dowd YMCA that broke ground Tuesday.
▪ The Lexington Dilworth apartments, 235 units that recently opened.
▪ The East Coast headquarters for Dimensional Fund Advisors, underway at the former Common Market site.
▪ A Whole Foods and 450 apartments at Crescent Stonewall Station.
▪ 550 South Caldwell, 421 new apartments by Northwood Ravin.
▪ Montage, 302 new apartments by Proffitt Dixon.
▪ 500 East Morehead, an office tower by Beacon Partners that’s nearing completion.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments