It’s not just Charlotte: More hotels are being developed in town near the city

Mooresville commissioners approved plans this week for two new hotels, a move that will bring 233 more rooms to the area just off Exit 31 on Interstate 77.
The Mooresville Tribune reported that the hotels will be the first to open in the town since 2012, which has just over 1,000 hotel rooms in the market.
Documents from the Town Board of Commissioners show the hotels will be built at Langtree Road and Alcove Road. Charlotte-based Maya Hotels is the developer. The company operates a Candlewood Suites in Mooresville, a Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites in Belmont and a Holiday Inn Express near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, among others.
City plans show the six-story hotels will be a Tru hotel with 114 rooms and an Aloft hotel with 119 rooms. They’re across from the Langtree Lake Norman development and less than two miles from Lowe’s headquarters.
“Fulfill the area’s potential and service to the Lowe’s HQ,” was one of the developer’s reasons for choosing the site, according to city planning documents.
In uptown Charlotte, three new hotels have opened within the past month: Ivey’s (opening Thursday), Springhill Suites and Embassy Suites. Together, they’ve added 487 new rooms to uptown, and another two hotels with 517 more rooms are expected to open within the next year.
