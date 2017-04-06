Check out the newest corporate headquarters building under construction in Charlotte

It looks a bit like a barn-raising, but the newest corporate headquarters building in Charlotte is under construction and on track for completion in late 2017.
One Silver Crescent will house the headquarters for door- and window-maker Jeld-Wen, currently located uptown in the Ally building. The building is expected to total 120,000 square feet. It’s located in the Ayrsley development in south Charlotte.
Charlotte real estate firm New Forum is developing the building, along with another, as-yet-unoccupied office building next door called Two Silver Crescent.
At One Silver Crescent, crews are using a technique called “tilt-up construction” to build the new offices. The building’s walls are poured on-site and raised into position (all 66 feet of them, in this case) as single-piece panels.
