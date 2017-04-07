Bank of America is putting this uptown parcel on the market

Bank of America plans to sell a prominent site between College and North Tryon streets, necessitating a move for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, according to Charlotte City Council’s agenda for next week.
CMPD’s Central Division is housed in a building it leases at the corner of Seventh and College streets. That’s part of a 1.27-acre site owned by Bank of America, most of which is occupied by parking.
“Bank of America owns the property and has informed the City that the Police must vacate the facility because it intends to sell the property,” the city wrote. A Bank of America spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday for more information about the bank’s plans for the site, which is part of the Sixth and Tryon area targeted for a major redevelopment.
CMPD will move to a site nearby, at 700 West Fifth Street. Staff will ask City Council to approve condemnation for the 0.17-acre parcel on that site, which property records show is owned by Sinko Faith et al and has a tax value of just under $700,000. The city already owns the surrounding crescent of land.
CMPD’s current lease runs through July 31, 2018. The city will seek to negotiate a lease extension with Bank of America until the new station can be completed.
