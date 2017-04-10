Uptown’s newest apartment tower is opening in the next few weeks

The new apartment building atop the Mint Museum is nearing completion, with the first residents expected to move in later this month or in early April.
That’s slightly behind the original planned opening date of March. Developer Childress Klein said the first residents will be moving into “Phase 1,” which includes the parking garage, main lobby and floors 12 to 30 (Note that there’s no 13th floor, as in many buildings).
The next phase, which includes floors 31 to 42 and the club lounge and swimming pool on the 43rd floor, will be finished this summer. A temporary leasing office is open in the building.
The Museum Tower apartments will total 394 units. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, a game room, high-end finishes in the apartments and a rooftop lounge.
Other apartment towers are also nearing completion in uptown, including the second Skyhouse building and the Ascent apartments.
