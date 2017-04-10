Check out uptown’s newest tower crane – it went up over the weekend

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job Pause

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

7:43 Gov. Cooper says HB2 replacement bill is a compromise

2:27 Shelley Little is a director of note

0:26 Woman stabbed to death in North Charlotte

1:46 Rent or buy a dress for a gala?

1:16 Triangle pastor’s words go viral in Stanford rape case

0:56 Former Hilton housekeepers lawsuit alleges sexual assaults