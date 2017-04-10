Check out uptown’s newest tower crane – it went up over the weekend

Tower cranes are sprouting like mushrooms after a spring rain in Charlotte, and the newest one went up over the weekend at the former Charlotte Observer site.
That’s where Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs are developing a new, 33-story office tower for Bank of America. The Charlotte-based bank is leasing more than 500,000 square feet of the 845,000 square-foot tower, scheduled for completion in 2019.
There are already two tower cranes at work on the site – the second was erected last weekend, the first several weeks ago. Workers are digging the foundations and driving pilings for the building.
The Stonewall Street/Kenilworth Avenue corridor can now make a solid claim for the busiest stretch of a single street for construction in Charlotte. There are eight tower cranes at work there – two at the Observer site, three at Crescent Stonewall Station, and three at the new apartments under construction at Kenilworth and Morehead Street.
And at least two more cranes are coming soon, at the Northwood Ravin and Proffitt Dixon apartments under construction on adjacent sites along Stonewall Street.
