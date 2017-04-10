These South End retail buildings near a prominent brewery are on the market

A set of retail buildings in South End are for sale, according to a real estate listing.
Located at 1406 Winnifred Street, the 1.5-acre site includes a series of plain, brick single-story buildings and the parking in front of them. The 25,543 square-foot site is 100 percent leased, with tenants that include Bulldog Beer & Wine and Charlotte Yoga.
Part of the emerging Gold District, a slice of South End where developers hope to lure more development, the buildings are across the street from Wooden Robot Brewery and next to the District Flats apartments.
The listing from Cushman & Wakfield describes the site as an opportunity to upgrade the buildings or redevelop the site with residences, such as townhouses or condominiums. The site is near several huge new developments, such as the Dimensional Fund Advisors headquarters building and Beacon Partners’ RailYard project.
