Here’s the latest on uptown Charlotte’s newest luxury hotel

The hotel boom in uptown isn’t going to be finished when the latest round of five new hotels is open later this year or early next year: More luxury hotels are set to follow.
The latest, a Grand Bohemian planned by The Kessler Collection, is moving forward, documents filed recently with the city of Charlotte show. The hotel, on a half-acre site next to the Carrillon building on West Trade Street, was originally planned to start construction in late 2016.
Pre-construction documents filed with the city show the hotel is planned to total 254 rooms. That’s the first concrete confirmation of the hotel’s approximate size from Florida-based Kessler, which has been tight-lipped about the project. A spokeswoman declined to provide further details.
Kessler is getting ready to start the site work on the corner lot, the documents show, including the grading, drainage and other work that’s necessary before vertical construction can begin. A boutique hotel operator with 10 luxury properties in cities such as Asheville, Charleston and Savannah, the Grand Bohemian will join the InterContinental (300 rooms, in a tower planned to sit atop the Carolina Theatre building, opening in 2019) as the newest ultra-high-end hotel uptown.
Three hotels have opened uptown within the past month: A Springhill Suites (195 rooms), Embassy Suites (250 rooms) and Ivey’s (42 rooms). Next up: The Kimpton, next to Romare Bearden Park (217 rooms, opening in October) and the AC Hotel/Residence Inn, atop the EpiCentre (300 rooms, opening in late 2017 or early 2018).
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments