Shared office space-provider renews its lease at renovated uptown building

Regus has signed a 10-year lease at 525 North Tryon, as the building wraps up its renovation and energy efficiency project.
Building owners Grubb Properties and New York Life said the 21,825 square-foot lease runs through 2027. Regus has been at the building since 1998. The company offers flexible, shared, temporary office space and is preparing to offer co-working space at the location.
Earlier this year, Bank of America renewed a lease for 194,000 square feet at the location.
“Regus’s long-term lease renewal, together with that of Bank of America, is a testament to the great property management, exciting location, and special features that distinguish 525 North Tryon as a top commercial space in Uptown,” said Joe Dye, executive vice president of commercial at Grubb Properties.
The building is obtaining LEED Silver certification, and has retrofitted all of its exterior lights for more energy efficiency. The building has also added a new fitness center, a bike storage room, an electric shuttle (free for tenants) around uptown Charlotte and a charging station for electric cars.
