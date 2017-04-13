Rent at Charlotte’s newest apartment tower: $1,805 for a 1-bedroom, $6,725 for penthouse

The Museum Tower apartments in uptown are weeks away from opening, and they’ve posted rents that place the new luxury units at the top of Charlotte’s market.
The 43-story building is on top of the Mint Museum, at 525 South Church Street. The building’s first phase, through floor 30, should be finished in late April or early May. The next phase, including the swimming pool and lounge on the 43rd floor, is planned for completion this summer.
The building, developed by Childress Klein, includes 394 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse apartments. Rents posted online show a 668 square-foot, one-bedroom apartment listed at $1,805 per month ($2.70/square foot). Most of the one-bedroom units are renting for around $2,300. The priciest one-bedroom listed is a 1,005 square-foot unit on the 42nd floor, going for $3,065 per month ($3.05/sf).
The two-bedroom units are listed at prices ranging from $3,130 for a 1,320 square-foot apartment ($2.37/sf) to $4,565 for a 1,487 square-foot apartment ($3.07/sf).
But if you want the premium penthouse, that’s really going to set you back: The 1,806 square-foot apartment, on the 42nd floor, is listed for $6,725 per month f($3.72/sf). You can see a full listing online at http://museumtowerapts.com/floorplans/.
Rents are similar at Ascent, the 33-story apartment tower opening soon next to Romare Bearden Park, although the units there are slightly smaller. A studio starts at $1,485 for 503 square feet ($2.95/sf) and the two-bedroom apartments top out at $3,255 for 1,384 square feet ($2.35/sf).
