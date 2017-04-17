Popular Charlotte arts venue moving for a third time, this time to a long-term home

Goodyear Arts, a nonprofit arts venue that’s subsisted on donated space from developers, plans to move to a new space in the Camp North End development near uptown.
The arts group will occupy more than 20,000 square feet, donated by Camp North End developer ATCO Properties & Management. They’ll have the space for at least three years. The New York-based real estate company is redeveloping what was once an industrial site into a new, mixed-use area intended to revitalize a big chunk of Charlotte.
ATCO paid $13.5 million for the 75-acre site between North Graham Street and Statesville Avenue last year. Their plans, awaiting rezoning approval from Charlotte City Council, ultimately call for up to 1,500 new apartments, a hotel, 200,000 square feet of shops and restaurants and up to 1.5 million square feet of office space.
“Bringing Goodyear Arts to Camp North End is positive for our project and great for the entire North End community,” said Damon Hemmerdinger, co-president of ATCO Properties & Management. “Our partnership with Goodyear Arts reflects our commitment to create an amazing place that attracts Charlotteans from all corners of the city.”
Goodyear Arts was started in the former Goodyear building at South Tryon and Stonewall streets. When developer Crescent Communities tore that building down to make way for a planned high-rise, Goodyear Arts moved to North College Street. Developer Lennar is planning to build hundreds of apartments there, and will demolish that building soon.
The Camp North End location will present arts shows in a gallery space and offer artist studios. Plans also include an outdoor sculpture garden.
“Being able to have the stability to plan will help us tremendously and offer us the potential to branch out into smaller opportunities at empty and derelict sites around the area,” said Amy Bagwell, co-director of Goodyear Arts, in a statement.
