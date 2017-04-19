Construction is starting on new apartments along Charlotte’s Blue Line light rail

An Atlanta-based developer is kicking off construction on new apartments next to the Blue Line light rail extension, in the Optimist Park neighborhood near NoDa.
Wood Partners has closed on its acquisition of a 2.3-acre site, paying more than $5.3 million for land at 25th and Brevard streets. That’s next to the 25th Street light rail station, set to start passenger service by March 2018. The site is currently used as a truck yard.
The company is building a 261-unit apartment building, which has yet to be named. Wood Partners expects to complete the apartments by early 2019. Amenities will include a saltwater pool, lounge, game room and public kitchen area for residents.
“O
ur new community fits perfectly with our strategic vision for Charlotte” said Carter Siegel, East Regional Director for Wood Partners, in a statement. “The overall design of the space will foster the artistry, culture and history of the surrounding community, as well as provide high-end amenities and finishes.”
Wood Partners rezoning request was approved last year, adding to the flood of new development sweeping the northern leg of Charlotte’s Blue Line. There are some 2,000 apartments under construction or planned so far along the Blue Line extension, with more on the way.
