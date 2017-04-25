Coming soon near uptown: Townhouses, for rent

A company that’s better known for developing large apartment buildings is turning to a different type of residence at its newest Charlotte development, just outside uptown: Rental townhouses.
Houston-based Camden Property Trust is building 28 townhouses at Morehead Street and South Boulevard, sandwiched between another apartment building the company owns, Camden Grandview, and Interstate 277.
The townhouses will include two- and three-bedroom units, and the first townhouses are expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2018. A spokeswoman said prices for the townhouses haven’t been set. The townhouses will be accessed by a short road branching off South Boulevard and running through the site.
The 2-acre parcel was owned by the city of Charlotte, excess land left over from building the I-277 loop. The city agreed to sell the land for $4.1 million, and the deal with Camden closed in Feb. 2016.
In the Charlotte market, Camden owns a dozen apartment buildings, from Camden Gallery in South End to Camden Stonecrest south of Interstate 485.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
