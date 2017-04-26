An office building is getting a new look and a new name, along with a total renovation

Grubb Properties said Tuesday that it’s moving ahead with renovations at a well-known office building off Park Road that will soon be the new home of Pfeiffer University’s Charlotte campus.
The Park Seneca building on Mockingbird Lane will be called 1515 Montford Park, owner Grubb Properties said. The company is marketing the building to prospective tenants, with four floors in the 10-story building available soon and more next year. Pfeiffer, currently located next door, has leased 26,440 square feet of space at 1515 Montford Park, or three floors of the building.
The Park Road corridor is attracting a lot of development: About 1,300 new apartments are planned or underway nearby, including on the Pfeiffer site. Crescent Communities is planning to tear down Pfeiffer’s building and construct hundreds of new apartments, along with retail space.
Grubb Properties has been promoting the Montford Park name for the area, along with the new Montford Park Partners group.
“The Park Road Shopping Center area represents some of the premier retail space in the Southeast, and we are so happy to give tenants an opportunity to be part of its amazing growth,” said Christy Burns, commercial broker at Grubb Properties, in a statement. “With expansive views of the Uptown Charlotte skyline, the transformed 1515 Montford Park affords the excitement of being part of a great and growing city without the parking and commuting challenges of having an office uptown.”
The renovated building will feature a new facade, high ceilings, large windows, an amenities lounge with games and a kitchen, an outdoor terrace and access to the gym and bike room at Grubb-owned 4601 Park Road next door.
Ely Portillo
