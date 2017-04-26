Management shakeup at major real estate firm’s Charlotte office

The head of Cushman & Wakefield’s Charlotte office has resigned, the company said Wednesday, and the real estate firm is searching for a new managing principal.
Steve Gassaway’s resignation is effective Friday, Cushman & Wakefield said. The company didn’t provide a reason for his departure.
“After six years in a leadership position, Steve Gassaway has resigned as Market Principal of our Charlotte operations effective April 2,” the Cushman & Wakefield said in a statement. “We wish Steve nothing but the best as we go down our separate paths.”
Senior vice president Brett Gray has been named to manage the office on an interim basis while Cushman & Wakefield conducts a leadership search.
Gassaway is a long-time Charlotte real estate operator, having moved to the city in 1995. He previously oversaw the Charlotte offices of national real estate firms Trammell Crow and CB Richard Ellis.
Gassaway led the Charlotte office of Cassidy Turley, which was acquired by DTZ Group. DTZ in turn acquired Cushman & Wakefield and assumed that firm's name in 2015.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments