Each of the 62-new apartment and villa homes features a comfortable balcony to enjoy the 231-acre Aldersgate campus
Charlotte retirement community preparing to break ground on $70 million expansion

By Ely Portillo

April 28, 2017 6:26 AM

Aldersgate, an east Charlotte retirement community, is planning to break ground Friday, May 5, on the final phase of its $70 million expansion project.

Located at a 231-acre campus on Shamrock Drive, Aldersgate is building 62 independent living apartments and villas. Of those, 52 have already been reserved, the company said. The buildings are planned to be completed in fall 2018.

Entrance fees for the new apartments and villas start in the lower-$200,00 range, Aldersgate has said. The three story buildings include terraces and balconies for every units, customizable features and finishes, and parking under the building.

“This expansion was in the planning stages for three years before we ever broke ground,” said Suzanne Pugh, Aldersgate’s CEO, in a statement. “This is more than a construction project; it’s an entirely new philosophy about retirement community living – one in which the elders are fully engaged throughout the process.”

The expansive Commons building will be a gathering spot for residents to enjoy a new market café, pub, winter garden and spa.
Courtesy Aldersgate

The expansion project also includes a larger “Commons” building for residents, along with new dining options, a pub and a lounge overlooking a garden.

Another part of the expansion is a new, 125-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. That’s under construction now and set to open in the summer of 2017, replacing the current 100-bed center. The new center will include a six-bed hospice center and a 10-seat dialysis center.

Aldersgate officials said the expansion project also includes a shift in philosophy to a more individualized experience.

“We’re moving away from the regimented care routine – one that looks and feels institutional – to one that’s customized to the rhythm of each resident’s day,” Pugh said.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

