South End building from 1903 sold for $9.6 million, adding to new firm’s growing holdings

A Charlotte-based company has purchased the Hawkins Street Design Center property in South End for just over $9.6 million, Mecklenburg County real estate records show.
A company affiliated with Asana Partners bought the property at 2116 Hawkins Street, near Hawkins and West Tremont Avenue, in a deal that closed last week. An Asana executive said the company doesn’t have any immediate plans for changes to the property, which is near Atherton Mill and the Lynx Blue Line light rail.
“We love the location and physical characteristics of the building,” said Sam Judd, chief investment officer.
Tenants at the Hawkins Street Design Center, which totals 32,000 square feet on 2.1 acres, include lighting, design and interior furnishing companies. The building dates to 1903, according to Mecklenburg County property records.
Asana Partners has been on a buying spree since its 2015 founding, focused on buying retail properties in South End. The company bought the Design Center of the Carolinas for $42.7 million last year, the former Phat Burrito site for $2.7 million and the former Southend Interiors building at West Tremont Avenue and Hawkins Street for $1.9 million. Asana also bought a shopping center in Elizabeth, at Seventh Street and Pecan Avenue, for $7.65 million.
The company in January said that it has raised $500 million worth of capital to fuel its aggressive expansion, focused on buying and improving retail centers.
