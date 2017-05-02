Bank of America’s HQ was lit up Monday night - for its 25th birthday

Bank of America’s headquarters tower turned 25 on Monday, and the 60-story building at Trade and Tryon streets lit up red, white and blue for its birthday night.
The building, still the most recognizable on Charlotte’s skyline, officially opened on May 1, 1992. Back then, it was the NationsBank Corporate Center. The Cesar Pelli-designed building remains the tallest in North Carolina.
Bank of America recently completed the first part of a major upgrade to the lights on its “crown,” switching to LED lights with the ability to easily change colors. The light system had dated to the building’s 1992 opening, and switching the colors on the crown used to be a time-consuming and laborious process. The lights on the building’s sides are being upgraded as well.
Although the bank doesn’t plan to switch up its lights daily, like those around the Duke Energy Center, Bank of America will change them to mark special occasions. It’s one of the buildings adding a splash of color to uptown’s skyline.
The bank said Andrea Smith, its Charlotte-based chief administrative officer, will tweet out announcements about what the lights mean from @AndreaSmithCLT.
25 years of lighting up the #CLT skyline. Happy anniversary @BankofAmerica Corporate Center! pic.twitter.com/4pbgfw397j— Andrea Smith (@AndreaSmithCLT) May 2, 2017
. @BofA_News headquarters in #Charlotte, we’re going green for #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/F9FJ7mpxHa— Andrea Smith (@AndreaSmithCLT) April 23, 2017
. @BofA_News headquarters in #Charlotte - we're supporting the @hornets on their last home game of season #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/uZ145MoZcv— Andrea Smith (@AndreaSmithCLT) April 9, 2017
And here’s your trivia fact of the day: The building’s crown is made up of 384 custom-made aluminum rods between 12 and 62 feet long. They weigh between 800 and 4,500 pounds apiece.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
