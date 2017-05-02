Worried about traffic, growth and change? Meet the people reshaping south Charlotte

The Ballantyne Breakfast Club is holding a meeting Saturday, May 13, where neighbors will get the chance to talk with and ask questions of the developers behind some of the biggest new projects in the area.
The free meeting starts at 9 a.m., and it will be held at the Ballantyne Hotel. Topics and speakers include:
▪ Waverly, the 90-acre, mixed-use development anchored by a new Whole Foods on Providence Road, just south of Interstate 485. Developer Chris Thomas from Childress Klein will give an update on the project.
▪ The $1.2 billion sale of Ballantyne Corporate Park to Northwood Investors. Tom Pizzo, president of property services for Northwood Office and David Ravin, CEO of Northwood affiliate and apartment developer Northwood Ravin, will discuss the sale.
▪ A representative from the Charlotte Department of Transportation will be on hand to discuss road improvements to increasingly crowded thoroughfares such as Ardrey Kell and Providence roads.
