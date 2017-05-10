A major new distribution center is headed to the former Metrolina Expo site

Bonded Logistics is planning a major new center in Charlotte, at the site of the former Metrolina Expo fairgrounds on Statesville Road.
Developer Beacon Partners bought the fairgrounds site for $11 million last year. The company is building a new warehouse, distribution and light manufacturing project on the site that will total 1.2 million square feet.
Bonded Logistics, based in Charlotte, will occupy a new, 372,000 square-foot building on the Metrolina site that will include a mix of distribution and storage options. The building is next to existing Bonded Logistics facilities on Statesville, and the company will occupy a total of 762,000 square feet there when the new building is complete.
“This campus really opens up so many opportunities,” said Scott Carr, president of Bonded Logistics, in a statement. “Not only does it help us benefit from synergies with labor, equipment, and communication, it also adds another flagship, Class A building to our portfolio that we can market to current and prospective clients. I’m very excited about the growth potential that this campus will bring.”
The new building is planned to be complete by mid-June, and Bonded Logistics anticipates hiring 25 to 30 new employees for the site.
“Bonded has been in Charlotte for 45 years, and we’ve seen its growth to become a major East Coast distribution hub with a global reach,” said Carr. “We feel like growth for the warehousing and logistics industry is just beginning here as demand continues to rise.”
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments