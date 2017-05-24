It’s not just breweries opening in South End: New construction is underway on an industrial site

Construction is underway on a new distribution center and showroom on Tryon Street in South End, as the area retains some of its former industrial business.
Once a hub of textile mills, warehouses and manufacturing operations, South End has been increasingly transformed into a center for breweries, cideries, distilleries, entertainment venues and high-end apartments.
Now, a 50,000 square-foot new building is underway in South End Business Park, located at South Tryon Street and Clanton Road. The distribution center’s user hasn’t been identified, but construction is expected to be complete in November.
San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group bought the center in 2015 for $9.9 million, when the property was struggling and in receivership. It was just 33 percent leased. Stockbridge Capital rebranded the site to be called South End Business Park and renovated the buildings. Tenants now include the American Red Cross, Fast Signs and Roots Catering and Food Truck.
Trinity Capital Advisors is developing the new distribution center on behalf of Stockbridge.
“It’s rewarding to see the market respond to South End Business Park as it continues to transform,” said Brick Bryant, a broker with Trinity Partners, which leases the site and brokered the deal. This lower South End corridor is exploding with development and amenities that really resonate with prospects. We’re eager to continue the park’s repositioning to prove to companies they can create their ideal office environment, whether its creative space, showroom space, or a distribution facility, here in lower South End for a fraction of the cost they’d pay in other submarkets.”
Myers & Chapman is building the new project, which is at the Tryon Street entrance to the business park, on Trade Park Court.
“We’ve done a lot of work in the South End and partnered with Trinity Capital Advisors on other projects but this is our first in the South End Business Park so we’re excited about the opportunity,” said Bo South, vice president of sales for Myers & Chapman. WGM is the architect, and D&A Wolverine is the civil engineer.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
