$3,525 a month? Here’s the most expensive apartment at 10 new Charlotte buildings

If you want to splurge on a new apartment in Charlotte, there are plenty of options.
The prices vary from building to building and neighborhood to neighborhood. But they have one thing in common – they’re all at the top end of the Charlotte market, and they’ll set you back plenty. But none of them are as much as the penthouses at the 51-story Vue, which rent for over $7,000 a month.
Check out an earlier story on how much a new, one-bedroom apartment will cost you in five of Charlotte’s hottest submarkets online here. Below, see what the most expensive apartments listed in 10 new Charlotte buildings will cost you. They’re all all two-bedroom, two-bath units (except one):
▪ $2,695, The Lexington Dilworth, located on Euclid Avenue. The building includes a gym with interactive cardio classes, a saltwater pool, six courtyards with fireplaces, a turf field and “quaint lounging nooks.”
▪ $2,170, LaVie SouthPark, on Carnegie Boulevard. Building amenities include a saltwater pool, dog park, pet spa and two-story gym.
▪ $1,632 The Gibson, on Central Avenue. Amenities include a “cabana-style pool with sun shelf,” CrossFit and yoga options in the gym and outdoor grills on a courtyard deck.
▪ $1,995, One305 Central: Also on Central Avenue, the building includes a room for bike repairs, the ubiquitous saltwater swimming pool, a yoga studio, “hammock garden” and on-site dry cleaning service.
▪ $2,514, The Abbey Apartments off Park Road. Rent here and you’ll get a hammock garden and fire pit, free bike-sharing service, a saltwater pool with cabanas, a dog park and a gym with yoga classes.
▪ $2,193, Solis Southline on South Boulevard. This light rail-adjacent building has ground-floor restaurant space available for lease, as well as a rock climbing wall, bike storage and repair facilities, a “pet salon” and yes, a saltwater pool.
▪ $2,975, Museum Tower on Church Street. Above the Mint Museum, the 43-story tower includes a rooftop lounge with a heated, saltwater pool, a spinning and yoga room and a pet spa.
▪ $3,225, Ascent on Third Street. This apartment tower next to Romare Bearden Park includes a rooftop lounge with a heated, saltwater pool, a rooftop fitness center with yoga studio and outdoor balcony and a pet spa.
▪ $3,525, SkyHouse, on North Church Street. This is the one three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit on this list. The SkyHouse towers include an elevated “SkyPark” on the roof of the garage in between the apartments with tennis courts, a putting green, sports field, dog park and dog wash, as well as rooftop lounges and pools on the 24-story towers.
▪ $2,200, Cadence Music Factory, on Music Factory Boulevard: At the entrance to the AvidXchange Music Factory, amenities include art and murals from local artists throughout the common spaces, a clubroom, fitness center with yoga studio, and a pool with “Las Vegas style lounge furniture.”
