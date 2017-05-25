300 South Tryon is opening later this year. The 25-story building is testing out its new LED lights, complete with scrolling text. Rogelio Aranda The Charlotte Observer
300 South Tryon is opening later this year. The 25-story building is testing out its new LED lights, complete with scrolling text. Rogelio Aranda The Charlotte Observer
May 25, 2017 1:29 PM

Check out the scrolling words and colors on the side of Charlotte’s newest office tower

By Ely Portillo

Uptown’s newest office tower, 300 South Tryon, put on a light show uptown Wednesday night as workers tested the 25-story building’s new LED lights, including scrolling messages on the side of the tower.

The building, set to open later this year, is the first building in Charlotte that can scroll letters and words across its sides on its LED lights. Others, such as the Duke Energy Center, can change their light colors but not spell whole words.

Uptown’s skyline has been getting more colorful lately, with new buildings like 300 South Tryon and new, color-changing lights atop the Bank of America tower adding to the displays.

