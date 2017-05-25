Check out the scrolling words and colors on the side of Charlotte’s newest office tower

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Pause 0:37 New use for an old Kmart 1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center 0:36 Traffic congestion rolls into Ballantyne 1:09 CLT Concourse A expansion continues 0:35 The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere 3:06 New office tower puts on a light show 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:54 Residents make a final plea on student assignment 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 300 South Tryon is opening later this year. The 25-story building is testing out its new LED lights, complete with scrolling text. Rogelio Aranda The Charlotte Observer

300 South Tryon is opening later this year. The 25-story building is testing out its new LED lights, complete with scrolling text. Rogelio Aranda The Charlotte Observer