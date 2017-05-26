More apartments, memory care for senior citizens coming to a town near Charlotte

Senior living is one of the fastest growing segments of local real estate, and a Charlotte developer is adding to the wave with a 230-unit, upscale development for senior citizens in Fort Mill.
CitiSculpt plans to start construction in the fourth quarter this year on the new development on Highway 521, next to Sun City Carolina Lakes. The new facility, developed in partnership with privately held Starling, will include independent living apartments, cottages, assisted living and memory care units.
“We are excited to partner with Starling. They continue to raise the bar for new generation communities by incorporating the best programs and amenities available to residents who desire a vibrant lifestyle and expect the highest standard of care,” said Charles Lindsey McAlpine, managing partner for CitiSculpt, in a statement.
Sun City Carolina Lakes is a massive “active adult” development for people ages 55 and older, with 3,400 houses. Such communities can be feeders to assisted living and memory care facilities as residents age.
Starling operates senior housing in Tampa, Jacksonville, Memphis and Ponte Vedra, Fla., and is pursuing more development opportunities.
