Here’s how much a new house will cost you in 10 Charlotte-area towns and cities

Construction is booming in Charlotte and the housing market is tight, but development isn’t limited to the city itself.
There’s a surge of new housing in communities around Charlotte, from Fort Mill to Mooresville. Many of these areas offer lower prices than developments in Charlotte’s hottest neighborhoods – where a townhouse can run almost $700,000 – but there is a wide range of prices and luxury levels as well.
Here’s how much builders are asking for new, single-family houses at 10 developments outside Charlotte proper:
▪ The Forest at Fort Mill: This 85-house development by CalAtlantic Homes offers “estate-sized homesites” surrounded by trees. The houses feature a brick-wrap veneer and a two-car, side-entry garage. A 2,715 square-foot house with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms starts at $455,855. A 4,542 square-foot, six-bedroom model is priced at $556,000.
▪ Bethesda Oaks: This Gastonia development starts with a 3,248 square-foot house by Ryan Homes for $299,990. The house includes three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
▪ Palm Tree Cove: Built by Meritage Homes, these York, S.C. houses start at $230,990 for a 1,947-square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house.
▪ Stafford at Langtree: Located in Mooresville, near Lowe’s headquarters, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,551 square-foot house by Ryan Homes starts in the upper-$240,000 range.
▪ Waterlynn: Another Mooresville development, three-bedroom, four-bedroom houses start at $288,499. Pulte Homes is the builder.
▪ Massey: A David Weekley house in this Fort Mill development with 2,035 square feet, three bedrooms and two baths starts at $277,990.
▪ Millbridge: Located in Waxhaw, these houses by Pulte Homes start at $320,499 for a four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 3,205 square-foot model.
▪ Lismore: Ryan Homes is building in this Matthews development. A three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house with 1,952 square feet starts in the upper-$280,000 range.
▪ The Mills at Rocky River: Houses in this Concord development start at $276,900, for a 3,020 square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom by CalAtlantic Homes.
▪ Falls at Weddington: Toll Brothers is building luxury houses here that start at $610,995, which will buy you 3,161 square feet, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
