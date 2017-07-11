‘Goodbye Charlotte’ - Tremont Music Hall is being torn down to make way for townhouses

One of Charlotte’s best-known music venues is being torn down this week, as developers make way for townhouses in booming South End.
Developer Carolina Capital Investment Partners bought the Tremont Music Hall property in June for $3 million, real estate records show. Charlotte City Council approved plans to build up to 74 for-sale townhouses on the 4.5-acre site at West Tremont Avenue and South Tryon Street in May.
On Monday, Tremont Music Hall shared a photo of the demolition and a final goodbye message on its Facebook page.
“Goodbye Charlotte. Our spirit lives on in the memories that you carry with you,” the venue’s owners wrote. “From the bands that played on our stages to the fans that came and became part of our musical family, we love you. Semper Fi.”
The longtime venue announced its closure in late 2015.
Tremont Music Hall’s demolition is the latest change to come to the area. Within a lock, a new self-storage facility is being built, Brookhill Village has been partially demolished and Pollack Shores is building 350 new apartments.
