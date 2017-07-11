One of Charlotte’s best-known shopping centers could be getting a major overhaul

Charlotte developer Lincoln Harris has filed a rezoning plan that would allow more shops, restaurants and other development at Phillips Place, the city’s first mixed-use project.
When work started on Phillips Place in the early 1990s, the city didn’t have a zoning category to cover developments that combine retail, residences, office space, movie theaters and hotel rooms on the same site. Called mixed-use development, it’s since become common and has come to dominate much of the real estate market.
The rezoning plan from Lincoln Harris would apply to 15.1 acres just south of Fairview Road, covering much of the commercial area at Phillips Place. The “revitalization” of the shopping center, as the plan puts it, would allow for denser development, more shops and restaurants, along parking decks with a smaller footprint to replace much of the surface parking at the shopping center.
Phillips Place currently has about 80,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, excluding the hotel and movie theater, with upscale tenants such as Restoration Hardware, Brooks Brothers and Orvis. The plan proposed by Lincoln Harris would allow up to 100,000 square feet of additional commercial space, more than doubling the amount at Phillips Place.
Lincoln Harris executives couldn’t immediately be reached for more information Tuesday. Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing on the plan and vote on it in the coming months.
The new development at Phillips Place – which was completed in 1998 – would be built in multiple phases, likely stretching over several years. One concern in the area around Fairview and Sharon roads – traffic – seems to already be on the developers’ minds. They’re pledging in the rezoning proposal that any new development on the site won’t bring more than 2,500 new vehicle trips per day, as estimated by traffic engineers.
Another emphasis will be on making the development more pedestrian-friendly.
“The petitioner (Lincoln Harris) desires to significantly reduce the amount of existing surface parking by building parking structures with smaller footprints that can be shared by a variety of users,” Lincoln Harris wrote. “The petitioner seeks to create a public realm with the pedestrian experience in mind.”
