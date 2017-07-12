Developers are planning to build more townhouses in these two Charlotte neighborhoods

Two Charlotte neighborhoods could soon be seeing more townhouse development, according to rezoning plans filed recently with the city.
Developers have been building townhouses in hot areas throughout Charlotte, especially as demand for for-sale housing outstrips the region’s supply.
Charlotte City Council will consider and vote on the rezoning requests over the next several months. Here’s some detail on what’s planned, according to the public filings:
▪ Rea Road: David Weekley Homes is planning to build up to 30 townhouses near Rea and Colony roads, adjacent to the shopping center at the intersection. The 3.6-acre site is partially wooded, with a single-family house built there now.
A site plan shows the townhouses arranged around a private street network, in groups of three and four, with access from Rea Road and a wooded area at the back of the site.
▪ Optimist Park: A company affiliated with Charlotte developer Beauxwright is planning to build up to 60 townhouses just north of uptown. The 2.2-acre site is at 16th and 17th streets, between Parkwood Avenue and North Caldwell Street.
The project could be developed in phases. It’s near the Blue Line light rail extension, in a part of the city that’s seeing rapid changes, with hundreds of new apartments planned nearby.
