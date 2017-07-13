Does Steele Creek have an identity? That’s what this group is trying to figure out

On Charlotte’s southwest edge, Steele Creek is getting in on the identity game, seeking to define the neighborhood with a logo and better boundaries.
It’s a search that’s becoming common in fast-growing Charlotte, where new names like LoSo, FreeMoreWest, MoRA and Montford Park are popping up to define changing areas. At the same time, established areas like Villa Heights are trying to define and preserve their boundaries from encroachment by fast-growing areas like NoDa.
Now, Steele Creek – one of the fastest-growing parts of town – is trying to figure out a better-defined identity. The Steele Creek Residents Association posted a notice about a meeting set for Thursday night to ponder the question.
“Help us brand Steele Creek!” the notice reads. “Join a group of residents and business owners to help brand Steele Creek and give an identity to an established neighborhood that continues to grow! We want to hear your thoughts on the neighborhood’s logo and boundary!”
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, at 1920 Ayrsley Town Boulevard, Room C.
So, what do you think? Does Steele Creek have a defined identify? And if not, how would you change it?
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments