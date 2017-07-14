Eight new tenants are coming to this huge new development near uptown

A local coffee roaster, a custom motorcycle parts builder and a marketing agency are some of the newest crop of tenants at Camp North End, the biggest project currently underway to redevelop and reuse old buildings in Charlotte.
They’re part of the “Boileryard,” a new part of the massive redevelopment just north of uptown. The name is a nod to the boiler room and water tower on the site that powered a factory churning out Ford Model Ts in the 1920s. In addition to the businesses leasing space there, the Boileryard will also be open for the public to gather.
“We envision the Boileryard as a place for community connection, recreation and inspiration, so people will find a welcoming courtyard with large tree planters, a fire pit, outdoor games, swings benches, food trucks, live music and art that are drawn from community to in turn create community” said Varian Shrum, Camp North End community manager. There’s an open house scheduled at 5 p.m. on July 28 for people to check out the site.
Damon Hemmerdinger, co-president of the New York-based project developer ATCO, said the new businesses will showcase their overall vision for the site.
“It is hopefully a microcosm of what we're trying to do throughout the project,” said Hemmerdinger. And more parts of the largely vacant facilities coming back to life should make it easier to lure bigger tenants.
“Showing that, getting that open, making that vision real as quickly as we could is important,” he said.
Previously announced tenants at Camp North End include Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, co-working space Hygge and Goodyear Arts, a nonprofit arts venue. Together, they’ve leased about 60,000 square feet.
Camp North End is a 75-acre former industrial site off Statesville Avenue, a massive collection of former warehouse and factory space that ATCO plans to renovate, refurbish and reuse. In its previous iterations, various parts of the site have been used as a Ford, a Rite Aid distribution center, a missile assembly plant and a munitions dump.
ATCO paid $13.5 million for the site in 2016, the latest change in a rapidly shifting part of Charlotte.
New tenants at the Boileryard will include:
▪ Hex Coffee Roasters: An 1,100-square foot coffee bean-roasting facility, along with a coffee bar for tastings.
▪ Solid, LLC: A “civic creative agency” that does strategic planning, civic engagement, marketing, branding and community outreach. They’ve leased 2,300 square feet for a studio and collaborative workshop.
▪ Wily: A 550 square-foot design thinking consultant space.
▪ Black Market: An “interactive gallery and creative studio space” for artists Dammit Wesley, Will Jenkins and more. Projects will include photography, videography, design and visual arts.
▪ Silver Eye Studios, LLC: A multimedia collective including custom furniture builders, muralists, an architect, locksmith, photographer and welder.
▪ Alchemy: The Workshop: A boutique hair salon is moving from South End to a 900-square foot space.
▪ DUPP&SWAT: A second Charlotte location, this 530-square foot space will be “a curated gallery and community hub for various streetwear brands, local designers, beauty vendors and artists.”
▪ Prism Supply: A custom parts-manufacturer for vintage motorcycles, the company is relocating from suburban Charlotte to a 2,300 square-foot studio.
