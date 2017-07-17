New townhouses and a mega-development near uptown are on tap Monday in Charlotte

Charlotte City Council is set to consider several redevelopment proposals at Monday’s rezoning meeting, including new townhouses is popular areas and the biggest reuse of former industrial buildings in the city.
Some of the proposals will be voted up or down, while some are just up for a hearing, with a vote planned at future meetings. Here are some of the details:
▪ Townhouses west of uptown: Homebuilder Saussy Burbank is planning to build 26 townhouses on Suttle Avenue, between Wilkinson Boulevard and Isom Street. The 1.6-acre site is part of a stalled development that was planned before the recession. City Council approved 350 apartments nearby on part of the same site earlier this year. If approved, the developers could break ground in late 2017 or early 2018.
▪ Camp North End: New York-based ATCO is planning to redevelop a 72-acre, former industrial site on Statesville Avenue, just north of uptown, into a mixed-use project with 1.9 million square feet of offices, hotels, apartments, shops, restaurants and light industrial space. Although the developers have started to sign tenants to fill the mostly vacant site, the full redevelopment needs City Council’s approval.
The development is expected to generate up to 32,800 new daily vehicle trips, necessitating a major street network to handle the cars. There could eventually be up to 1,500 apartments, 1.5 million square feet of office space, 280,000 square feet of retail and 65,000 square feet of light industrial space on the site.
▪ Park Road townhouses: Hopper Communities is planning to build six new townhouses at the corner of Park and Reece roads, just outside of Park Road Shopping Center. It’s a busy stretch of road, and city staff are recommending the plan’s approval.
