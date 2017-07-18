A new development approved Monday in South End could transform a big part of the area

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a new development that will reshape South End’s skyline, adding a pair of office buildings, apartments, new shops and restaurants to a formerly industrial site.
The RailYard, developed by Beacon Properties and Charlotte architect David Furman, is the latest piece of South End’s ongoing transformation from a largely industrial district to a dense, mixed-use area with high-end apartments, breweries and office space.
The RailYard will join the seven-story Dimensional Fund Advisors regional headquarters under construction a block away in the next wave of tall buildings outside of the Interstate 277 loop. The RailYard will include 320,000 square feet of office space in its eight-story towers, which the developer has said could go up to 10 stories if they find a tenant to rent the additional space.
The buildings could be up to 170 feet tall – certain to stand out in an area dominated by one-story industrial buildings and four- or five-story apartments.
“The RailYard draws an aesthetic reference that echoes Charlotte’s rich rail history, while incorporating a palette of masonry, ornamental steel and glass into a cohesive and contemporary design,” Beacon says in its marketing materials.
The development will include an outdoor courtyard with seating for restaurants and public events, such as music, and a rooftop park for tenants. Furman is focusing on the 100 apartments, which will wrap part of the parking deck on the Winona, Winnifred and Bland street sides. The developers expect the apartment units at the RailYard to be smaller than typical units, and thus less expensive than the area’s average.
The 3.5-acre site is bounded by South Tryon, Bland, Winnifred and Winona streets. In 2015, Beacon Partners paid $10.1 million to buy the site.
Furman and Beacon worked together on Beacon’s previous office project in South End, 1616 Center, a five-story building with ground-floor retail.
