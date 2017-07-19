More apartments are coming to a booming area just west of uptown

The area west of uptown is quickly becoming an extremely active market for apartment developers, and the latest plan to build hundreds of new multifamily units is proceeding quickly.
The E.C. Griffith Company is planning to build up to 280 multifamily units on the 17.8-acre tract at West Morehead Street and Suttle Avenue, between Morehead and Freedom Drive. The area is currently vacant and mostly wooded. At a hearing Monday night before Charlotte City Council, the plan encountered no resistance and appeared headed for passage next month.
The E.C. Griffith Company has a long history in Charlotte, having developed subdivisions such as Wesley Heights, and they’ve owned the site since 1920. It’s adjacent to the area behind Pinky’s Westside Grill, which Griffith also owns.
A site plan shows three main apartment buildings with surface parking, accessed from West Morehead Street. Two townhouse-style buildings would be constructed on West Morehead, though they would be rental units, not for-sale housing.
As part of the plan, the developers would grant a portion of the site to Mecklenburg County for future greenway access, and would give the creek that runs through the site to the county for restoration.
Next to the Griffith site, the Morehead West apartments are open and leasing. Nearby, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Suttle Avenue, City Council earlier this year approved a plan by Alliance Residential to build up to 350 apartments. The Asbury Flats apartments are open at Freedom Drive and Walnut Avenue, while another apartment building called Arlo is under construction at West Morehead and Summit Avenue.
