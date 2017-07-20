More luxury houses are coming to this community on Charlotte’s edge

Homebuilder Toll Brothers said Wednesday that they’re building more than 100 houses in the Bent Creek development in Indian Land, S.C., part of the continuing growth around Charlotte’s edges.
Toll Brothers plans to build 134 single-family houses at Bent Creek, located south of Ballantyne and just across the state line, off Jim Wilson Road. The houses, from the Carolina and Executive collections, are expected to go on sale in late summer.
A representative said Toll Brothers hasn’t set pricing yet for the Bent Creek houses. In other developments by Toll Brothers, the Executive Collection houses start in the $500,000-range, while the Carolina houses start in the $400,000-range.
“We are excited to announce our newest Charlotte-area community, Toll Brothers at Bent Creek,” said David Kelly, the company’s North Carolina division president, in a statement. “This new luxurious community allows us to provide buyers with the quality and craftsmanship they have come to know from Toll Brothers at a more affordable price point.”
The Carolina Collection houses range in size from from 2,223 to almost 3,000 square feet, while the Executive Collection houses are larger, at 3,179 to more than 3,800 square feet.
On-site amenities in the development also include a clubhouse, pool, indoor and outdoor gathering areas and fitness center. Toll Brothers is also pitching the lower South Carolina taxes and the development’s school district as selling points.
