Conceptual rendering of possible development at Carson Boulevard and Mint Street.
July 21, 2017 7:00 AM

A new development like this could be coming to South End

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

A property in a fast-changing corner of South End is being marketed as a potential site for a dense new development.

Located at the southeast corner of Carson Boulevard and Mint Street, the 1.34-acre site is being marketed by the Wingate Advisory Group. It’s currently zoned for industrial use.

Nearby, a Toronto developer is overhauling buildings at Mint and Morehead streets, which he purchased for $4.5 million. And the whole area is being branded as the “Gold District,” with a new zoning overlay on certain parcels allowing denser developments and new signage on the way.

“We’ve done a large schematic,” said Caren Wingate. “This plan provides a lot of density on that corner.”

She said a developer was “well down the road” in talks to buy the site, but the deal fell through. A site plan drawn up for that deal shows 12,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor, a 135-room hotel, up to 126 residential units, a rooftop restaurant and 116,000 square feet of flex space that could be used for offices.

Wingate said the nearby stretch of Interstate 277 sees about 93,000 vehicles daily, making it a high-visibility location for a company wanting building signage.

The sellers are seeking $5.25 million for the site.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

