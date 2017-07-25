There are more than 2,600 new apartments coming to South End. Check out their renderings.

Don’t be fooled into thinking South End’s apartment boom is over: It’s going strong, with thousands of new units planned or underway by developers eager to cash in on an area that’s still growing fast.
There are more than 2,600 apartments either under construction now or starting in the next few months in South End. To put that another way, these are just the projects that are definitely happening – we’re not even counting those that are in the “maybe” category.
Take a look at the next wave of buildings that are poised to remake South End:
Tremont Avenue: 350 apartments
Located just east of South Tryon Street, these new apartments by developer Pollack Shores are planned to open in late 2018.
Pepsi Bottling: 432 apartments
Remember the Pepsi Bottling site? It’s been demolished by Lennar Multifamily, and is now the site of a new, mixed-use project under construction that will also include 26,500 square feet of shops and restaurants at the New Bern station on the Blue Line.
Bainbridge South End: 200 apartments
Between the Pepsi Bottling site and Solis Southline, developer Bainbridge is building a seven-story apartment building with a completion target date of August 2018.
Solis Southline: 300 apartments
At Remount Road and South Boulevard, this apartment building by Terwilliger Pappas opened several months ago and is now leasing, as well as seeking a restaurant for its ground-floor space.
Atherton Mill: 346 apartments
Officially announced this week, Crescent Communities is developing apartments atop retail at this Edens-owned shopping center.
The RailYard: 100 apartments
As part of a mixed-use project with offices, shops and restaurants, Beacon Partners and David Furman are developing “micro-apartments” at South Tryon and Bland streets.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments