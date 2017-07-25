Snyder’s-Lance lays off more Charlotte workers after firm’s ‘disappointing performance’

Charlotte snack-maker Snyder’s-Lance is cutting more jobs at its headquarters, as the company tries to recover from “difficult challenges” that have weighed down its recent financial results.
An email sent to employees by CEO Brian Driscoll Monday and provided to the Observer said that the company had made the “very difficult decision” to cut about 250 jobs companywide. It was not immediately clear how many of those jobs were based in Charlotte, but some employees at the company’s Ballantyne headquarters were informed that their jobs would be eliminated.
A Snyder’s-Lance spokesman couldn’t immediately provide details, but said more information would be released Tuesday.
Last week, Snyder’s-Lance confirmed that it had cut 24 Charlotte employees in accounts receivable and accounts payable because it had moved that work to a consolidated facility in Hanover, Pa. That’s where Snyder’s was headquartered before the company merged with Charlotte-based Lance in 2010.
In April, former CEO Carl Lee stepped down unexpectedly. Driscoll was named to replace him in the following months, with the goal of improving the company’s results. The company is due to report its second quarter financial results Aug. 8.
The Monday message to employees said the job cuts are part of a “transformation plan” for the business.
“An important element of our transformation plan is to optimize our workforce alignment with the more streamlined processes we are putting place across each function in the company,” Driscoll wrote.
Driscoll was the former CEO of Diamond Foods, maker of Kettle Chips, Pop Secret popcorn and nut snacks. He was appointed to the Snyder’s-Lance board when that company acquired Diamond in 2016 for nearly $1.3 billion. Snyder’s-Lance also agreed to assume $640 million worth of debt from Diamond.
In May, Driscoll said Snyder’s-Lance was “moving aggressively to take action” after reporting that, while profitable, the company missed growth targets. Heavy promotional and marketing spending and higher business costs weighed down Snyder’s-Lance’s growth and canceled out synergies expected from the Diamond acquisition. The company reported a profit of $11.2 million for the quarter, even as its revenue jumped almost 20 percent with the addition of Diamond Foods, to $531 million.
The company has been focusing much of its investment on “better-for-you” snacks, foods with fewer calories and less fat than traditional snack foods such as chips.
Lance started in Charlotte in 1913, making peanut brittle at a manufacturing facility in what’s now South End. The combined company’s lineup of snack foods includes Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance peanut butter sandwich crackers and Pop Secret.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
