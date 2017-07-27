Two big law firms are moving into this new uptown office building

Two major law firms have signed leases for space in 300 South Tryon, pushing the new office tower past the 50 percent-leased mark.
The 25-story tower is opening in late summer, with tenants set to start moving in August. Atlanta-based King & Spalding will occupy the 17th floor, while Chicago-based Winston & Strawn will occupy the 16th floor. Both are leasing about 27,000 square feet.
They’re currently tenants at Bank of America’s headquarters building. The Observer reported last year that the bank had been looking to take more space in its building, even asking some tenants to relocate before their leases were up.
“Everyone is excited to relocate to a modern open office space with the latest in technology and amenities that reflects the energy and momentum of the office,” said said Todd Holleman, managing partner of the King & Spalding Charlotte office.
Jack Cobb, Winston & Strawn’s managing partner for the firm’s Charlotte office, said the central location and proximity to clients made the building attractive.
Two other companies have signed smaller leases as well: IT management consulting firm CapTech will occupy part of the 14th floor and FCA Partners, a commercial real estate firm and one of the successor companies to Faison, will occupy part of the fourth floor.
Anchor tenant Barings, an asset management firm, has already taken more than a third of the building, including the top floors. Other tenants include food service firm Elior North America, which is opening a French brasserie and coffee shop on the ground floor in addition to their corporate offices.
Broker Maxwell Hanks represented developer Spectrum Companies on the leasing transactions. The adjacent Kimpton hotel, part of the development, is expected to open in October. A linear park running along Third Street will link Tryon Street to Romare Bearden Park.
