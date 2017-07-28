With PGA Championship coming, is anything planned for the ‘hole’ at Park & Gleneagles?

When some 200,000 spectators flock to Quail Hollow Club for the PGA Championship next month, many of them will drive past a curious Charlotte landmark: The long-stalled commercial development at Park and Gleneagles roads.
The site has sat vacant for years, surrounded by green-sheathed construction fencing while a hole originally dug for a parking garage slowly fills in with water and trees.
Dee-Dee Harris, CEO of the Harris Land Company, declined to comment this week about where plans stand for the site. She and husband Cameron Harris, a Charlotte businessman and brother of prominent real estate developer Johnny Harris, own the site through their company. The Harris Land Company also developed the adjacent Seven Eagles at Quail Hollow gated community in Charlotte.
The 19-acre site has been controversial for a generation in Charlotte, with a development history that stretches back to 1989. That’s when City Council approved a rezoning request to allow commercial instead of residential development there. About 1,300 Park Road residents had signed a petition opposing the plan, which allowed a hotel, offices, shops and condos.
That project didn’t move forward. In 2004, the Harris Land Company started construction on an upscale development that was planned to include a Saks Fifth Avenue and a Ritz-Carlton hotel. Workers dug a hole for underground parking, but then the project stalled. Since then, it’s remained in its current condition, fenced off and gradually coming to resemble a park.
In 2014, City Council approved an amended rezoning plan to allow up to 350 apartments, a hotel, offices and a large retailer such as a grocer on the site. Since then, city records show some preliminary paperwork for the plan, called “Quail Hollow Village,” has been filed. In line with the previously approved rezoning plan, it would include apartments, condos, a hotel, a grocer and other retail, though it’s unclear what’s next for the development.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
