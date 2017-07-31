Highland floor plan by Taylor Morrison.
This homebuilder is developing more than 350 houses in city near Charlotte

Taylor Morrison, a homebuilder and developer, said Monday that it’s opening sales at Hunton Forest, a new development in Concord.

The development includes 356 lots on 120 acres, on former farmland off Poplar Tent Road, near Exit 55 on Interstate 85. Called Hunton Forest, it’s the latest sign that the suburban housing market around Charlotte remains strong, despite the focus on in-fill and more urban developments.

Taylor Morris is developing four new communities around Charlotte, including its Pinnacle at Wellington Chase subdivision nearby in Concord.

“With Pinnacle at Wellington Chase closing out, we’re very excited about the opportunity we have with Hunton Forest and the demand we’re already seeing,” said Kevin Granelli, Charlotte division president for Taylor Morrison, in a statement.

The first seven homes at Hunton Forest ready for move-ins are expected to be complete in October. There’s a model and information center open on-site now, and a grand opening planned for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Prices start in the mid-$200,000 range at Hunton Forest, with ranch or two-story floorplans from about 1,500 more than 3,000 square feet available. The development will include 18 acres of open space, walking trails, a pool and clubhouse.

