Cable company lease a big chunk of space in Charlotte

Cable provider Charter Communications has leased a large amount of office space on Arrowpoint Boulevard.
The company signed a lease for 142,800 square feet at 9300 Arrowpoint, brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield said Monday. Maersk Inc., the shipping company, owns the building.
Charter Communications last year bought Time Warner Cable, Charlotte’s dominant cable provider. The company has since introduced Spectrum-branded service to the market, rebranding Time Warner Cable’s products.
A Charter spokesman would not elaborate on the company’s plans for the building. Time Warner Cable’s corporate offices are nearby, across Arrowood Road.
Cushman & Wakefield brokers Brenda Lewis, Keith Bell and Zach McLaren represented Charter Communications, while CBRE’s Anne Vulcano, Paula Moss, and Ralph Oldman represented the landlord.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
