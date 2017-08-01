9300 Arrowpoint Boulevard
Cable company lease a big chunk of space in Charlotte

By Ely Portillo and Rick Rothacker

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

August 01, 2017 5:05 PM

Cable provider Charter Communications has leased a large amount of office space on Arrowpoint Boulevard.

The company signed a lease for 142,800 square feet at 9300 Arrowpoint, brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield said Monday. Maersk Inc., the shipping company, owns the building.

Charter Communications last year bought Time Warner Cable, Charlotte’s dominant cable provider. The company has since introduced Spectrum-branded service to the market, rebranding Time Warner Cable’s products.

A Charter spokesman would not elaborate on the company’s plans for the building. Time Warner Cable’s corporate offices are nearby, across Arrowood Road.

Cushman & Wakefield brokers Brenda Lewis, Keith Bell and Zach McLaren represented Charter Communications, while CBRE’s Anne Vulcano, Paula Moss, and Ralph Oldman represented the landlord.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

