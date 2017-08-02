Hundreds of new apartments are planned in University City

A developer is planning to build up to 315 new apartments on a vacant site off Mallard Creek Road, according to a recently filed rezoning petition.
Bainbridge Companies is targeting the 27-acre site, at J.N. Pease Place and adjacent to the Mallard Creek Greenway and a new Duke Energy site. The land, mostly wooded, is owned by Browder Group Real Estate. Matthew Browder said Bainbridge is under contract to purchase the site.
A Bainbridge executive declined to comment this week on the plans. The site plan filed with the rezoning shows a collection of four-story apartment buildings with surface parking, arranged around a “grand lawn” with amenities including a pool and clubhouse. The plan also shows about a dozen townhouse-style units on the site.
Elsewhere in Charlotte, Bainbridge is developing a 200-unit apartment building under construction in South End. And city planning documents indicate the company is eying a site near NoDa, across from Amelie’s original location, for more apartments.
Browder acquired the University City site in 2011 for just over $2.6 million as part of a larger purchase, property records show.
Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing on the plan and vote in the coming months.
