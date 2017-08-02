Major renovation underway at prominent uptown office tower

Construction is underway on a major renovation of the lobby and exterior of an uptown office building, 101 North Tryon, the building’s owners said Wednesday.
Formerly called One Independence Center, the building is at Trade and Tryon streets. The renovation plans include adding a new “collaborative area” in the glassed-in atrium adjacent to the lobby, and a large, illuminated glass art installation totaling 375 square feet.
Also included in the renovation: More than 400 “suspended colorful illuminated acrylic panels, creating a stunning, inspirational and kinetic experience for the building’s tenants and visitors.”
“When we set out to remodel the lobby and entrance at 101 North Tryon, we wanted to create a space that heralds the historic importance of the building’s location, while also celebrating Charlotte’s lively artistic community,” said David Wagner of architecture firm Wagner Murray. “This new art installation, coupled with a colorful entryway, perfectly captures our city’s vivacious culture while offering a creatively inspired space for our tenants to enjoy.”
The 20-story building is owned by Barings Real Estate Advisors, for an institutional investor. The property was acquired in 2015 for $108 million. It totals 566,000 square feet of space, with a “large contiguous block” available for lease. Foundry Commercial is the leasing, property and project manager.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments