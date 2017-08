facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:26 Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes Pause 1:56 Protesters say, "Take your money out of Wells Fargo" 0:28 Firefighters suit up to enter downtown YMCA 0:45 40 children taken to local hospitals after chemical leak 0:24 Panthers guard Andrew Norwell on being nasty (and declining to reveal his mean face) 1:24 Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship 0:41 Derek Anderson: Steph Curry "over his skis" in pro golf tournament 1:07 What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom? 2:22 What people in Enderly Park think about gentrification 0:43 The intersection on Lancaster Highway still lacks a traffic signal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Darryl Gaston talks about unique aspects of neighborhood and trying to preserve it in the midst of changes David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Darryl Gaston talks about unique aspects of neighborhood and trying to preserve it in the midst of changes David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer