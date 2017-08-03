Interior, Kimpton Tryon Park.
Interior, Kimpton Tryon Park. Courtesy Kimpton
What's new in commercial and residential real estate in the Charlotte region.

Uptown’s newest luxury hotel has an opening date this fall

By Ely Portillo

August 03, 2017 6:58 AM

The Kimpton hotel under construction next to Romare Bearden Park is planning to open Nov. 17 to guests, the company said Wednesday.

The 18-story, 217-room hotel is officially called the Kimpton Tryon Park. The hotel is offering specials of up to 20 percent off for some stays through April 30, and has launched its website, TryonParkHotel.com.

It’s adjacent and connected to the 300 South Tryon office tower being developed next door, where tenants are expected to start moving in this month. The 25-story tower is nearing completion.

The Kimpton Tryon Park will include a ground-floor restaurant, a 1,400 square-foot rooftop bar and event space, and 9,000 square feet of meeting space. It will join a surge of new hotels opening this year uptown, including the Embassy Suites (250 rooms), Springhill Suites (195 rooms) and the boutique Ivey’s Hotel (42 rooms). A dual-branded Residence Inn/AC Hotel by Marriott (300 rooms) is under construction atop the EpiCentre and should open by early 2018.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

