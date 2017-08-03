Charlotte developer gets Chamber’s top honor

The Charlotte chamber has named Johnny Harris the 2017 Citizen of the Carolinas, the group’s top award, the Chamber said Thursday.
Harris is a longtime developer and CEO of Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris. His company played major roles in developing SouthPark and Ballantyne, which grew on land that once belonged to his grandfather, N.C. Gov. Cameron Morrison.
Lincoln Harris is developing a massive new mixed-use project on the former Observer site next to Bank of America stadium, anchored by a new office tower, as well as the River District near Charlotte’s airport, Rea Farms on Providence Road south of I-485 and the Capitol Towers office buildings in SouthPark.
“There is no bigger cheerleader for the city of Charlotte than Johnny Harris. He is a tireless business leader who dares to dream big and then make it happen,” said Bob Morgan, Charlotte Chamber president and CEO. “Johnny’s passion for his hometown is evident in everything he does.”
In addition to his business, Harris is also president of Quail Hollow Club, where the PGA Championship is set to be played next week. Harris was key to Charlotte landing the tournament, which is expected to draw 200,000 spectators over the course of the week.
The award will be give at the Chamber’s annual meeting on Nov. 28. Pas winners have included Rick Hendrick, Dean Smith, Hugh McColl, Billy Graham and Jerry Richardson.
