The apartment development site. Google Street View
Hundreds of new apartments are planned on South Tryon Street

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

August 04, 2017 7:36 AM

A developer is planning to build hundreds of new apartments on South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek area, according to a rezoning plan filed recently with the city of Charlotte.

The plan calls for up to 280 multifamily units on the 28-acre site, along with 20,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. Those businesses could include restaurants with drive-thru windows.

The site is opposite the intersection of South Tryon Street and Shopton Road West, between Birnamwood Lane and Youngblood Road. It’s currently zoned for single-family residential development, and occupied by several houses on large, mostly wooded lots.

Charlotte City Council will hear and vote on the rezoning plan in the coming months.

The company behind the rezoning plan is affiliated with Charlotte-based White Point Partners. Ryan Hanks, a partner at White Point, didn’t return a message seeking more details on the plan.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

