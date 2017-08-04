There’s a new hotel coming near Charlotte’s airport

Construction is underway on a new hotel near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, adding hundreds of new rooms to the market.
The project is a dual-branded hotel, with both Tru by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton. Totaling 219 rooms, the hotels will include 107 for Tru by Hilton and 112 for the Hampton by Hilton. Each hotel will have its own lobby and dining area. The development is located at 2227 Cascade Pointe Boulevard, off West Tyvola Road near Billy Graham Parkway.
The new hotels are expected to open in December 2018. Owner Naman Hotels bought the 4.2-acre site in 2015 for $1.8 million, property records show.
“Tru fills a void in the midscale category,” said Nick Patel, chief financial officer for Naman Hotels, in a statement. “ It will add to the offerings in Charlotte and provide a new option for travelers.”
Features in the Tru by Hilton are geared towards tech-savvy travelers, with mobile check-in options for phones, a “social media wall,” tablets throughout the property in places like the gym and lobby, along with “ super-charging stations and accessibility to outlets everywhere.”
“We know the brand will have broad appeal to Charlotte-area travelers who span generations but share a similar ‘zest for life’ mindset,” said Alexandra Jaritz, global head of Tru by Hilton, in a statement.
