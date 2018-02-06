Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

Developers' plans to build an access road have been halted by the discovery of unmarked slave graves just outside the boundary of the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery. The road is intended to link the new TopGolf facility and up to 400 apartments to Mallard Creek Road.
Along the Blue Line, new apartments are springing up with bicycle repair stations, walking paths to light rail stations, direct connections to the Rail Trail path – and hundreds of parking spaces for cars.
A Mooresville neighborhood is at odds with a local developer hoping to turn a 140-acre vacant tract of scenic land into a large multi-use office/commercial/residential community, with upwards of 900 homes, including some condos and apartments.