Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes 3:26

What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom? 1:07

What people in Enderly Park think about gentrification 2:22

The intersection on Lancaster Highway still lacks a traffic signal 0:43

Unmarked graves halted TopGolf development 0:54

A look at the new Museum Tower 0:45

'Save our Slaves' sign draws backlash 1:01

Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:17

CLT Concourse A expansion continues 1:09

Traffic congestion rolls into Ballantyne 0:36

Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Developers' plans to build an access road have been halted by the discovery of unmarked slave graves just outside the boundary of the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery. The road is intended to link the new TopGolf facility and up to 400 apartments to Mallard Creek Road.

Development Controversy in Mooresville

Development Controversy in Mooresville

A Mooresville neighborhood is at odds with a local developer hoping to turn a 140-acre vacant tract of scenic land into a large multi-use office/commercial/residential community, with upwards of 900 homes, including some condos and apartments.